Jammu And Kashmir Combined Competitive Prelims Exam Postponed To October

JKPSC prelims exam has been postponed to October.

The Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Prelims has been postponed. The exam which was scheduled on July 11 will now be held on October 24, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has notified.

"Due to the COVlD-19 pandemic, the combined competitive preliminary exam, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 11.07.2021 shall now be held on24.10.2021 (Sunday)," the Commission has notified.

Regarding the exam, the Commission has made another important announcement.

Candidates who had deposited excess fee against a single application have been asked to provide the correct account details in the prescribed format on or before May 25. "It may also be noted that these candidates who have already received back excess payment through concerned banks as "Charge back' need not furnish the account details," it has added.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also postponed the Civil Services preliminary exam to October. The exam was scheduled to be held on June 27 and will now be held on October 10, the Commission has notified to all the candidates.

