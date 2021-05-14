Jammu And Kashmir Public Service Commission Postpones Exams Scheduled In May-June

JKPSC has postponed all exams scheduled in May-June

Jammu And Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has postponed recruitment exams scheduled in the months of May and June. "In view of the present COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Departmental/Competitive Examination scheduled to be held in the months of May and June-2021 are hereby postponed," the Commission has said.

10 departmental exams have been postponed.

Exams for Assistant Engineer, Deputy Research Officer, Assistant Research Officer have been postponed.

The prosecuting officers, home department preliminary exam has also been postponed.

"Fresh dates for the conduct of the exam with at least 15 days of prior notice shall be notified separately," the Commission has said.

One of the biggest exams that is conducted by the Commission, the Combined Competitive preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled on July 11. The Commission has not yet made any announcement regarding the exam schedule. A total of 257 vacancies will be filled through this exam. Out of the total number of vacancies 141 will be filled in J&K Police (G) Service, 56 in Junior scale of J&K administrative service and the rest in J&K accounts (G) service.

The Commission has notified jobs for graduates. A total of 91 vacancies will be filled in Assistant Registrar, Cooperative Societies post. Recruitment process will begin on May 17. The last date for submission of application forms and fee is June 16.

