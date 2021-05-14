Jammu And Kashmir: JKPSC Announces Jobs For Graduates, Registration Begins On May 17

JKPSC announces jobs for graduates for Assistant Registrar post.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced jobs for graduates preferably holding higher diploma in Cooperation for recruitment as Assistant Registrar, Cooperative Societies. A total of 91 vacancies will be filled, the Commission has said. Recruitment process will begin on May 17. The last date for filing of online Application complete in all respects along with the requisite fee (online mode only) is June 16.

Job Details

The upper age limit of the candidates is 40 years as on January 1, 2021. Age relaxation benefits are given as per government rules.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and interview. The examination will be held at Srinagar and Jammu centres. The written examination will be a 2 hour (120 minutes) objective multiple choice question (MCQ) exam having 120 questions. There will be negative marking for incorrect answers. The exam will carry a total of 75 marks and the interview will carry 25 marks.

After the completion of the registration process, the Commission will allow candidates to edit their application forms. "Candidates who have successfully submitted the online application form along with requisite fee will be allowed to edit some of the fields in their submitted online application form within three days after the cut-of date i.e. on 19.06.2021 (12:00AM) to 21.06.2021 (11:59PM)," it has said.

