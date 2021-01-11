JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims Exam In June-July

JKPSC CCE 2021 notification to be released in the third week of January

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced to conduct the preliminary phase of the Combined Competitive Exam in June-July. A total of 257 vacancies will be filled through this exam, the Commission has said.

"It is for the information of all the interested candidates that the Commission has received a requisition from the government for carrying out recruitment to various posts through the Combined Competitive Exam 2021," the Commission has said in official notification.

Out of the total number of vacancies 141 will be filled in J&K Police (G) Service, 56 in Junior scale of J&K administrative service and the rest in J&K accounts (G) service.

The notification inviting applications for the preliminary exam is likely to be issued in the third week, the JKPSC has said.

The preliminary exam is likely to be held in the last week of June or first week of July, 2021, it has also mentioned in the notification.

