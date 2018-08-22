Download JKPSC Combined Competitive (Prelims) Admit Card

JKPSC KAS Admit Card 2018 Download

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam. Otherwise known as KAS, the J & K Combined Services Competitive Examination will conduct two stage examinations comprising of preliminary and main exam for selecting candidates for Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Police Service and J&K Accounts Service. Candidates can download the JKPSC admit card for KAS from the official website of the Commission at jkpsc.nic.in.

The prelims will consist of two objective papers totaling to 400 marks. The exam will be qualifying in nature. 'Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the General Studies Paper-I of Preliminary Examination as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion and a minimum of 33% marks in General Studies Paper-2 of Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination shall be admitted to the Main Examination,' reads the selection process. 'It is mandatory for the candidate to appear in both the Papers of Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination for the purpose of evaluation. Therefore, a candidate will be disqualified in case he/she does not appear in both the papers of Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination,' it adds further.

For the main exam, JKPSC will either select one-third of the total number of candidates who had appeared in prelims or 25 times the total number of vacancies whichever is lower.

Candidates who are unable to download their admit card can contact the Commission on or before August 25, 2018.

