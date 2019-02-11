JK Bank Admit Card For PO, Banking Associates Exams Released; Direct Download Links Here

JK Bank Admit Card: PO, Banking Associates Hall Ticket Released @ jkbank.com

JK Bank admit card: The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has released the admit card for Probationary Officers and Banking Associates recruitment exam on the official website of the Bank. The JK Bank PO admit card and JK Bank Banking Associates admit card are available on the official website, jkbank.com. The JK Bank PO admit card was released on February 10 while the JK Bank Banking Associates admit card has been published today. Both the JK Bank PO admit card and JK Bank Banking Associates admit card are hosted on the official website of ibps, ibps.in.

The JK Bank had announced vacancies of 250 POs and 1,200 Banking Associates in the bank last year.

The Bank is organising PO Preliminary exam now. The JK Bank PO Prelims exam will be followed by a Mains examination and an Interview.

The candidates who are shortlisted (10 times the Vacancies) after Preliminary examination will have to appear for Mains examination.

The candidates shortlisted (3 times the Vacancies) after the mains examination will be subsequently called for an Interview.

JK Bank Admit Card: Direct links

Click on the direct links given here for downloading JK Bank PO admit card and JK Bank Banking Associates admit cards:

JK Bank PO admit card

JK Bank Banking Associates admit card

The JK Bank Banking Associates online exam will comprise objective type multiple choice questions for a total of 100 questions. The total time for the test is 60 minutes; however, the candidate have to be at the venue for approximately 90 minutes including the time required for logging in, collection of the call letters, going through the instructions etc.

All tests (questions in English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability) will be provided in English. Each test is separately timed. Candidates can attempt questions in a particular test during the time allotted for that test only.

