J&K Bank PO Recruitment 2018: Notification Released For 250 Vacancies, Check Details Here

J&K Bank PO recruitment will be held on the official website of the bank, jkbank.com.

J&K Bank or Jammu & Kashmir Bank has invited applications from permanent residents of J&K State, fulfilling the eligibility criteria for appointment of Probationary Officer (PO) in the bank. The officers, after the J&K Bank PO recruitment process will be posted anywhere in India. Before Applying, Candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. The registration process for J&K Bank PO recruitment will be held on the official website of the bank, jkbank.com.

The bank has now announced a vacancy of 250 for the PO recruitment.

Eligible candidates who aspire to join J&K Bank as Probationary Officer are required to register on-line for the Recruitment Process.

J&K PO recruitment: Selection process

The J&K PO recruitment process will be held in three phases:

Preliminary examination;

Mains examination and

Interview.

The candidates who are shortlisted (10 times the Vacancies) after Preliminary examination will have to appear for Mains examination.

The candidates shortlisted (3 times the Vacancies) after the mains examination will be subsequently called for an Interview.

EXIM Bank Invites Applications For Management Trainee Posts

Prospective candidates will have to apply after carefully reading the advertisement regarding the process of examinations and interview, eligibility criteria, online registration process, payment of prescribed application fee, pattern of examinations, issuance of call letters etc. and ensure that they fulfill the stipulated criteria and follow the prescribed processes.

J&K PO recruitment: Important Dates

Submission of online application begins: October 20, 2018

Submission of online application ends on: November 6, 2018

SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Exam Marks Released; Here's Direct Link

Candidates are advised to check Bank's website https://www.jkbank.com under careers link regularly for details and updates. No other mode of communication will be used in case of any change / update.

Click here for more Jobs News