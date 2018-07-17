An All-Women Branch Inaugurated At Jammu And Kashmir Bank

Special services and products designed exclusively for women client were also launched.

As a step towards women empowerment, the state's first all-women branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank was inaugurated on Monday.

First Lady Usha Vohra e-inaugurated the first 'All-Women Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank' at a function organised at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), where the chairman, JK Bank, Parvez Ahmad, was also present, an official spokesman said.

Ms Vohra also launched special services and products designed exclusively for women clients of the bank, which included Pink Gold Saving Scheme, Pink Platinum Saving Scheme, Special Loan Facility for Women Entrepreneurs, Pink Gold Debit Card and Pink Platinum Credit Card.

The 13 women staffers of the newly inaugurated branch were presented badges of distinction and responsibility by the First Lady.

Lauding the momentous step taken by the Jammu and Kashmir Bank towards women empowerment, the First Lady thanked the chairman for providing opportunities to women employees.

She said sustained and vigorous efforts are required to secure the enhanced participation of women from the rural areas in the organised sector labour force if we intend to empower women in the true sense.

Highlighting the government's efforts towards the emancipation of women and increasing their active role in boosting the economy of the country, the First Lady observed that the Centre has launched various initiatives like 'Beti Bachao- Beti Padhao', enhanced maternity benefits for working women, in order to facilitate them and provide a conducive environment at workplaces.

She emphasised on the need to provide large-scale opportunities to women for skill development in the non-traditional areas, such as plumbing, carpentry, driving, electrician etc.

Ms Vohra said the rate of rejection of women's applications for loans is far higher than that in respect of men.

The First Lady also said that the performance of Jammu and Kashmir Bank would improve if it works in mission mode towards financial inclusion of women, especially offering door-step facilities to women living in villages and remote areas while making them financially independent by strengthening small and medium entrepreneurial ventures for women.