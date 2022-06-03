'Wanted Him To Come Back,' Says Family Of Bank Manager Killed In Kulgam

Vijay Kumar's father said he wanted him to return to Rajasthan.

The family of a bank manager, who was killed by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday said that the killed bank manager was preparing for exams to be able to join at a better position in some other state.

Jammu and Kashmir's Ellaqie Dehati Bank manager Vijay Kumar was shot dead by terrorists at Areh Mohanpora in the Kulgam district.

As grief engulfed Vijay Kumar's residence in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, his father said that they wanted him to return to Rajasthan.

"In small banks in remote places, Probationary Officer (PO) is the manager. He was preparing for exams so that he could become Branch Manager and shift to some other state. We wanted him to come to Rajasthan. But everything happened so suddenly. We are shocked," said his father.

Terrorists on Thursday opened fire on Vijay Kumar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

"Terrorists fired upon a bank manager at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Area ha been cordoned off," police said.

Meanwhile, members of the Dogra Front in Jammu and Awami Awaaz in Srinagar staged a protest against recent targeted killings in Kashmir.

People belonging to the Hindu community employed in Kashmir also held a protest in Jammu and demanded security for members of their community.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 36-year-old migrant Kashmiri Pandit and high school teacher Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Over the last two months, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha are likely to hold a high-level meeting here in the national capital on June 3 over the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Union Territory in the last few days, official sources said.

It is learnt that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police Dilbagh Singh will also participate in the meeting that is expected to start on the scheduled date in the first half of the day.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, as well as Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force Kuldeep Singh and Border Security Force chief Pankaj Singh, are also expected to attend the meeting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)