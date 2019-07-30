Vijay Death Hoax: Cricketer R Ashwin Posts Scathing Tweet On Trending Hashtag

Vijay on a promotional poster of Sarkar. (Image courtesy: actorvijay)

The fake hashtag being circulated about actor Vijay's supposed death has been denounced in a tweet by cricketer R Ashwin. Both Vijay and Ashwin belong to Tamil Nadu. The hashtags #RIPActorVijay and #RIPVijay trended on Twitter this week - Vijay's fans lay the blame at the door of their opposite number, fans of actor Ajith Kumar. In his tweet condemning the trend, Ashwin pointed to the several other current issues those using the hashtag could have better spent their time commenting on. "There was an asteroid that missed hitting our planet a few days ago, irregular monsoons hitting different cities, droughts in many parts of our country and very disturbing criminal cases being spoken, but the young generation of our lovely state manage to trend this #RIPActorVIJAY," he posted.

Here's R Ashwin's tweet:

There was an asteroid that missed hitting our planet a few days ago, irregular monsoons hitting different cities, droughts in many parts of our country and very disturbing criminal cases being spoken, but the young generation of our lovey state manage to trend this #RIPactorVIJAY — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 29, 2019

The rivalry between the fans of Vijay and Ajith have long reached astronomical proportions, eclipsing actual competition between the stars themselves (not that there has ever been any evidence to the effect). Furious Vijay fans have floated a new hashtag to counter the ones reporting the actor's death - #LongLiveVijay. A Twitter user recommended restraint on the part of the opposing factions: "Too much hatred will spoil yourself... Vijay and Ajith fans should learn from senior generation of heroes."

Vijay, last seen in A R Murugadoss' Sarkar, has not yet commented.

Vijay is awaiting the release of Bigil, directed by Atlee. The film's first poster released on Vijay's birthday on June 22:

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar was last seen in the Siva-directed Viswasam and his next project is Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Bollywood film PINK, which is produced by Boney Kapoor. On Monday, the Bollywood filmmaker announced a new film with Ajith Kumar, tentatively titled AK60.

