JK Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Begins For 278 Posts, Check Details

JK Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) has commenced the application process for the recruitment of apprentice positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official J&K Bank website, ibpsonline.ibps.in/jkbledec24. This recruitment drive aims to fill 278 vacancies.

The official notification states: "The number of vacancies is tentative and may vary according to the actual requirements of the Bank, subject to the availability of suitable candidates. Candidates belonging to reserved categories for which no reservation has been announced are free to apply for vacancies under unreserved categories. However, they must fulfill all the eligibility criteria applicable to the unreserved category."

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have completed graduation from a recognized university or institute. The result should be declared on or before the last date of registration. Proficiency in the local language of the respective region/area is required. Preference will be given to candidates who are domiciles of the respective region/area.

Age (as of 01/01/2024)



The minimum age is 20 years, and the maximum age is 28 years. However, relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PwBD, as per government guidelines.

Stipend

Apprentices will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 10,500 during the one-year engagement period, out of which Rs 1,500 will be disbursed by a government agency through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Additionally, apprentices are entitled to a conveyance allowance of up to Rs 1,250 per month. No other allowances or benefits will be provided.

The DBT amount of Rs 1,500 from the government agency will only be paid to apprentices whose age is less than 35 years as of the date of the online contract issuance through the Apprenticeship Portal (if shortlisted).

This recruitment process is open to eligible candidates from Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and other regions across India. The application process began on December 24, 2024, and will continue until January 7, 2025.