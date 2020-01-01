Jammu And Kashmir High Court Recruitment Withdrawn

The job notice was released on December 26 and was withdrawn on December 31.

Few days after it was announced, a recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir High Court was withdrawn yesterday (December 31). The job notice was released on December 26. The said recruitment was the first job announced in Jammu and Kashmir after the Article 370 was scrapped.

"It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that the advertisement notice no 9/2019 dated 26.12.2019 whereby applications were invited for different posts in non-gazetted category in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir stands withdrawn with immediate effect," reads the official notice released by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir.

The job, which has been cancelled now, allowed candidates from other parts of the country to apply for it. This is the first time candidates outside Jammu and Kashmir were allowed to apply for a job.

A total of 33 vacant posts of non-gazetted officials in district courts of J&K and Ladakh that were announced, included those of senior and junior scale stenographers, typists, compositors, electricians and drivers.

Though no reason was given for the withdrawal of the notification, the development comes amid vociferous protest from various opposition parties, including the National Conference, JKNPP and Left parties, which have demanded reservation for locals in government jobs in J&K, reported news agency PTI.

Responding to a question on the issue of jobs in Jammu and Kashmir to locals, Jammu and Kashmir administration spokesman Rohit Kansal at a press conference on Tuesday said "there have been various suggestions that have been received by the government and these are under examination".

The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, were carved out of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, on October 31, in accordance with the government's decision to revoke the special status of the state under Article 370.

