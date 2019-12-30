Jammu And Kashmir High Court Announces Recruitment On 33 Vacancies

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir has announced recruitment on 33 vacancies

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir has announced recruitment on vacant posts in different categories (non-gazetted). There are total 33 vacancies available. The application process is offline and interested applicants will have to submit their application forms by January 31, 2020.

For most of the vacancies, the academic eligibility is graduation degree from a recognized university. For the Electrician post, the applicant must have passed 10+2 and for Driver post, the applicant must have passed Middle School with a valid Driving License.

Jammu and KAshmir High Court Recruitment: Download Application Form

The applicant must be older than 18 years and younger than 40 years in case of unreserved category candidates and candidates in Government Service/ Contractual employees. The upper age limit is 43 years for SC/ST/RBA/ALC/ OSC candidates. The upper age limit is 42 years in case of physically challenges candidates, and 48 years in case of Ex-servicemen.

Applicants would need to submit a Bank Draft for Rs. 350 drawn in favor of the Registrar General, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir at Jammu.

Candidates can submit the application forms to the concerned Principal District Judges of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and Union Territory of Ladakh within whose jurisdiction the applicant resides. Applicants who do not belong to UT's of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh can submit their application to the Registrar General, Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Jammu.

This is the first government recruitment announced in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, and UT of Ladakh after the abrogation of Article 370.

