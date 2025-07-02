Amarnath Yatra To Begin Tomorrow, Check Traffic Advisory, Other Details

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police have issued a travel advisory for July 2 due to the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and current road conditions on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44).

Amarnath Yatra: Preparations

Set to begin on July 3, the Amarnath Yatra has already registered over 3.3 lakh pilgrims. The administration has deployed 50,000 security personnel, along with drone surveillance, facial recognition systems, and multi-layered security grids. Drills have been conducted, and no-fly zones declared to ensure maximum safety.

Pilgrims are required to carry a Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) and must adhere to traffic regulations and cut-off timings on the designated routes. Camps have been set up with sanitation facilities, RFID tracking, hot meals, and support staff as part of a comprehensive zero-waste initiative. To manage vehicular movement and minimise congestion, heavy vehicles are being rerouted via alternate roads like the Mughal Road, and daytime travel is strongly recommended due to landslide and shooting stone risks between Ramban and Banihal.

Traffic Plan For July 2 (If Weather Permits)

Allowed on NH-44 (Both Directions):

Yatra vehicles, cars, taxis, and passenger buses.

Heavy trucks (HMVs) will move on alternate days, based on road and weather conditions.

Cut-Off Timings (July 2):

Nagrota (Jammu) to Srinagar: 6:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Jakheni (Udhampur) to Srinagar: 7:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Qazigund to Jammu: 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM

No vehicles will be allowed before or after these timings.

Travel Recommended During Daylight

Due to the risk of falling stones, particularly between Ramban and Banihal, all passengers and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) are advised to travel only during daylight hours.

Advisory For Goods Carriers

Vehicles carrying perishables or livestock must follow official traffic instructions.

Ensure your vehicle is properly loaded, in good condition, and sufficiently fuelled.

Fruit trucks from the Valley must be parked and loaded by 9:00 am between NAVYUG Tunnel and Levdoora.

Dhar Road Access

Only Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) with 6 or 10 tyres will be permitted to use the Dhar Road route.

HMV-Specific Guidelines

HMVs may move from Jakheni to Srinagar only with real-time clearance.

No HMV movement after 7:00 PM.

Essential goods carriers (fuel, LPG, FCI) and empty trucks (up to 10 tyres) must return to Jammu via Mughal Road, not NH-44.

Alternate Route Updates

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag Road:

Cars and small strong vehicles allowed:

Parana to Anantnag: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Daksum to Kishtwar: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Heavy trucks not allowed, except those approved.

Mughal Road:

Cars and private vehicles allowed both ways.

Livestock trucks (up to 6 tyres) allowed from Poonch to Shopian (6:00 AM - 7:00 PM).

Check real-time updates before travel

Jammu: 0191-2459048 / 2740550 / 9419147732 / 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022 / 2485396 / 18001807091 / 103

Ramban: 9419993745 / 18001807043

Udhampur: 8491928625

Kishtwar PCR: 9906154100

Kargil PCR: 9541902330 / 9541902331

