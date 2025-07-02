Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists, Security Forces In J&K's Kishtwar

An encounter is underway between the Army and terrorists in the Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said. The encounter started after a joint team of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir police launched an operation to track down hiding terrorists in the mountainous region.

"Yes, contact has been established," said a senior army officer.

At least three terrorists are believed to be holed up in the cordoned area in the reportedly fierce gun battle.

The area has witnessed several encounters in the last one year.

On May 22, a soldier was killed in action at the Chatroo area after the army launched an operation against terrorists.

Kishtwar is part of the Jammu administrative province, which has increasingly come under the terror radar. The region that was free from terrorism until a few years ago has become the biggest security challenge and a site of some of the major terrorist attacks in J&K.

Officials say terrorists who operated in these mountainous areas are highly trained in jungle warfare and involved in multiple attacks on the army and civilians in the Jammu region.

Security is on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir as the annual Amarnath Yatra starts from tomorrow.

Besides the existing overwhelming security structure deployed in Kashmir, around 600 additional companies of paramilitary forces have been mobilised for yatra security.

Due to security concerns, the entire Yatra route from Pahalgam and Baltal axis has been declared a no-fly zone. This means there will be no helicopter service for Yatris this year.

Police have issued an advisory to Yatris asking them to strictly follow travel protocol. Yatris travelling in their private vehicles have been urged to travel in designated convoys, which are heavily guarded by security all along the route to the cave shrine.