ISRO Scientist Exam: Interview For Various Posts Underway, Schedule Of Other Posts To Be Announced

ISRO recruitment 2021: Interview of various posts underway, schedule of other posts soon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently holding interviews for Scientist/ Engineer posts in in the disciplines of Civil, Electrical, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning and Architecture. The interview will be held till January 28.

The interview schedule for Scientist/ Engineer post in electronics, mechanical and computer science discipline will be announced later. "The Schedule for Interviews will be notified in the website and by e-mail to short-listed candidates," the ISRO has notified.

The organisation has maintained a standard ratio in shortlisting candidates in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Considering the delay in the scheduling of Interviews in the aftermath of COVID-19 and the representations received from candidates, it is decided to maintain the standard ratio of 1:8 in short-listing of candidates for Interview," it has said.

The revised list of candidates shortlisted for the interview is available on the website.

For shortlisting candidates for the interview, a written exam was held.

"Written test is only a first level screening and written test score will not be considered for final selection process. Final selection will be based on the performance of the candidates in the Interview and those who secure minimum 60% marks in the interview will be eligible for consideration for empanelment, in the order of merit," ISRO has said in the notification.

