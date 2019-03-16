IOCL Announces Recruitment Through GATE 2019

IOCL Recruitment 2019 Through GATE Score; Know How To Apply

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced recruitment through GATE 2019, the result of which was declared on March 15. IIT Madras, the official organiser of GATE 2019, has declared the result and cut off marks on the web portal. The score cards will be released on March 20. IOCL is one of the leading PSUs of the country and recruits Graduate and Postgraduate Engineers through the scores obtained in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). Candidates who have qualified the GATE 2019 can apply for the posts on or before March 27.

While graduate engineers will be appointed as Engineers/ Officers, the postgraduate engineers will be appointed as Research Officers in the R&D Centre of IOCL. Chemistry postgraduates with minimum 2 years of experience can apply for the post of Assistant Officer (Quality Control) in the Marketing Division of IOCL.

Initially candidates will be shortlisted for the group discussion/ group task and personal interview on the basis of the GATE 2019 score.

While the maximum age limit for graduate engineers, allowed to apply, is 26 years, it is 28 years for the postgraduate engineers. The upper age limit for Chemistry postgraduates is 30 years. Details regarding the relaxation in the upper age limit can be found from the official job notification.

