IOCL Recruitment 2018: Apply For Assistant Officers in Finance Function; Last Date November 10

IOCL Recruitment 2018: Apply For Assistant Officers in Finance Function

Indian Oil has released recruitment notification for Assistant Officers in Finance Function. The application for the same is available on the official website for IOCL under the Careers tab. The last date to apply for the recruitment is November 10, 2018. The selection will be done on the basis of performance in a personal interview.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must be a graduate in any discipline with minimum 55% marks (relaxed to 50% for candidates belonging to SC/ST and PwBD categories) and must have passed the CA/ CMA Intermediate (or equivalent qualification from CA/CMA institute)

Also the candidate must have at least three years of post qualification relevant working experience as on 30th June, 2018. Relevant field includes experience in the field(s) of Finance/Accounts/Taxation/Cost Accounting/Auditing etc. The articled training /practical training which are integrated to the curriculum of respective institution shall not be considered as valid experience for this purpose.

Age limit is maximum 30 years as on June 30, 2018 for general category candidates. Age relaxation for OBC (Non Creamy Layer)/SC/ST/PwBD candidates will be applicable as per the Presidential Directives.

Note: Candidates who have passed final examination from CA/CMA Institutes are not eligible for this recruitment.

Application Process

The online link for application is available on the official website for IOCL: www.iocl.com. Candidates will have to navigate to the Careers page for the application link.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for Personal Interview (PI) for assessment of different facets of knowledge, skill, attitude and aptitude on the basis of CA/CMA Intermediate (or equivalent qualification from CA/CMA institute) score.

The final merit list will be prepared solely on the basis of performance in the Personal Interview.