India Observes International Nurses Day

International Nurses Day 2020: Prime Minister, Health Minister wish India on International Nurses Day

On the occasion of the International Nurses Day, which also marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare presided over the celebrations through video conference, here today. This year is also significant as World Health Organization (WHO) has declared it as the 'Year of the Nurse and the Midwife'. Several lakh nurses were connected online for this event.

"International Day of the Nurse is a special day to express gratitude to the phenomenal nurses working round the clock to keep our planet healthy. Presently, they are doing great work towards defeating COVID-19. We are extremely grateful to the nurses and their families," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a message.

"Inspired by Florence Nightingale, our hardworking nursing staff personify abundant compassion. Today, we also reiterate our commitment to keep working for welfare of nurses and devote greater attention to opportunities in this field so that there is no shortage of caregivers," PM Modi added.

Appreciating the work and selfless dedication of the nursing professionals, and calling them the strong and pivotal pillars of the healthcare delivery system, Dr Harsh Vardhan, said, "The depth of your work and sincerity cannot be defined adequately, such is your commitment.Thank you allfor your kindness, dedication & healing touch and always putting patients first, no matter how gruelling the day."

He also expressed gratitude for their stellar and continuous work during the ongoing pandemic. "Without nurses and other health workers, we will not win the battle against outbreaks; we will not achieve the Sustainable Development Goals or universal health coverage," he stated.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan lauded the strengths of nurses which are being put to great challenge in COVID days.

He said, "I am reminded today of bravehearts like Smt. Jyoti Vithal Raksha, Staff Nurse, Pune; Mrs. Anita Govindrao Rathod, Assistant Matron, Pune; and Ms. Margaret, Nursing Officer, ESI Hospital, Jhilmil, whom we have recently lost. I offer my condolences to their families. I also stand with you to resolve that we will continue to fight this disease, keep our moral high, and also take necessary precautions and trainings to protect ourselves by following protocols."

