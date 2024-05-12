International Nurses Day 2024: Know Theme, Significance And More

The theme for International Nurses Day 2024 is Our Nurses. Our Future. The economic power of care.

International Nurses Day is observed on May 12 every year. This day marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale who laid the foundation of modern nursing. International Nurses Day aims to highlight the importance of nurses in the healthcare sector. It also acts as an opportunity to thank nurses for their efforts and for taking care of patients around the clock.

International Nurses Day 2024: Theme, significance and more

Theme:

The theme for International Nurses Day 2024 is Our Nurses. Our Future. The economic power of care.

According to the World Health Organisation and International Council of Nurses, "this year's international day aims to reshape perceptions of nursing, demonstrating how strategic investment in nursing can bring considerable economic and societal benefits."

"Despite being the backbone of healthcare provision, nurses often face financial constraints and their role is frequently undervalued," mentions WHO.

Significance:

International Nurses Day serves as a reminder of the crucial role of nurses who are the backbone of the healthcare system. The Covid-19 pandemic is a stark reminder of the vital role nurses play.

With 24-hour care, medicine administration, and patient advocacy, nurses work round the clock in all situations.

"Beyond providing basic care, nurses play a crucial role in patient education, helping people understand their diseases and treatment options. Nurses also play a crucial role as mediators, promoting coordination and communication between patients and other healthcare practitioners," says Savita Singh, Nursing superintendent at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram

Challenges faced by nurses:

"Nurses face several difficulties, such as excessive workloads and understaffing, which commonly leads to burnout and elevated stress levels. They are further burdened by the psychological impact of seeing patients suffer and providing end-of-life care. These difficulties are made worse by the constant need for multitasking and quick adaptation to the current situations," she adds.

International Nurses Day provides a chance to thank nurses for their unbreakable commitment.

Happy International Nurses Day to all the nurses!

