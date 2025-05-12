International Nurses Day 2025 Advocates For Nurses' Well-Being For Enhanced Care; All About Theme And Significance

International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 each year. This day marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. International Nurses Day recognises and appreciates the vital contributions nurses make to the healthcare system and society at large. It also acts as an opportunity to thank nurses for their efforts and for taking care of patients around the clock.

International Nurses Day 2025 theme

Each year, International Nurses Day highlights a specific theme. The theme for International Nurses Day 2025 is 'Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for nurses strengthens economies.' This theme focuses on nurses' health and well-being and highlights the critical role of a healthy nursing workforce in supporting the overall healthcare system.

Importance and significance

International Nurses Day is significant as it highlights the essential role that nurses play in providing high-quality patient care, especially in times of crisis, such as during a pandemic.

"Nurses are the heart of healthcare. They play an essential role in healthcare by serving as patient advocates. Nurses are the first contact with the patient as well as families, and they are responsible for assessment, care, treatment and rehabilitation. They ensure effective communication with health team members and coordinate patient activities. Their role goes beyond administering medications, maintaining personal hygiene, to educating patients and families," says Dr. Avani Oke, PhD (Nursing), Principal at K. J. Somaiya School and College of Nursing.

Nurses are a cornerstone of the healthcare industry, serving in various capacities beyond mere clinical responsibilities.

Tips for promoting the health and well-being of nurses at work

Amidst their demanding roles, nurses face significant stress leading to burnout. To ensure personal well-being and quality patient care, nurses are required to stay physically and mentally fit. Dr. Oke shares some effective tips. Here are some of these:

Stay physically active and eat well: Exercise regularly and take time out for yourself. Walking, yoga and other exercises can help promote fitness. Also, eat a nutritious, balanced diet for better health.

Mental wellbeing: Perform deep breathing, meditation and yoga to calm your mind.

Indulge in hobbies: Engage in activities of your liking and take time out for 'me time. It will promote relaxation.

Time management: Plan your day and set reminders to avoid last-minute work stress.

Seek assistance: Ask for help whenever you feel overwhelmed. Sharing your feelings with family and friends might help. Seek professional help if needed.

By practising these tips, nurses can maintain their physical, emotional and mental well-being, reduce their burnout, which would impact patient care delivery and enhance patient outcomes.

Happy Nurses Day!

(Dr. Avani Oke, PhD (Nursing), Principal at K. J. Somaiya School and College of Nursing)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.