International Nurses Day: Date, Theme And Significance

International Nurses Day: The day is celebrated every year on May 12 (Representational)

International Nurses Day marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is considered the founder of modern nursing. The day is celebrated every year on May 12 to highlight the contribution of nurses to the healthcare sector.

2023 International Nurses Day theme

The theme for this year's International Nurses Day is “Our Nurses, Our Future”. According to the International Council of Nurses (ICN), Our Nurses, Our Future is a global campaign which aims to address global health challenges and achieve better global health for all.

“The Our Nurses. Our Future. the campaign will shine the light on nurses and on a brighter future, moving nurses from invisible to invaluable in the eyes of policymakers, the public, and all those who make decisions affecting the delivery and financing of health care,” said ICN president Dr Pamela Cipriano.

History

In 1974, the International Council of Nurses declared that the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale be celebrated as International Nurses Day.

Florence Nightingale was a British nurse and social reformer who is credited with laying the foundation of modern nursing. She is known as the “Lady with the Lamp” around the world. Florence Nightingale earned the title for her work for wounded soldiers during then Crimean War, which was fought between 1853 and 1856.

During the war in 1854, Florence Nightingale reached the Barrack Hospital, Scutari (now known as Uskudar in Istanbul) along with 38 officially sanctioned women to treat wounded British troops. She tended to the soldiers, procured medicines and necessary equipment, and ensured that wards were clean and hygienic. Florence Nightingale also worked at night with a lamp in her hand due to which she got the title of the “Lady with the Lamp”.

Florence Nightingale died at the age of 90 on August 13, 1910.

Significance

Nurses around the world strive to care for their patients and have immense contribution in the global healthcare system. International Nurses Day honours all such nurses who work relentlessly and render their crucial services.