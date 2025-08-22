Madras Day 2025: Date, History, Significance, All You Need To Know

Madras Day 2025: Chennai, the southernmost Indian metropolis, previously known as Madras, is commemorating its 386th founding day today (August 22). Every year on Madras Day, the city comes together to celebrate its origins with joy and lots of festivities. Madras is not just the capital of Tamil Nadu but also a focal point of India's cinema, sports and cultural activities -- making it a true cosmopolitan city.

Madras Day 2025 History

The city and the origin of Madras Day stretch all the way back to August 22, 1639. It was on this day that the East India Company (EIC) bought Madrasapatnam from local monarchs. Local Nayak ruler, Damarla Venkatadri Nayaka agreed to the deal with EIC officers viz., Francis Day, his superior, Andrew Cogan, and Day's Dubash (translator), Beri Thimmappa.

It was on this small patch of land that Fort St George was built, which would lay the foundations of the British Empire in India.

After India gained independence in 1947, Madras continued as the capital city of the Madras State and present-day Tamil Nadu. The state was formally renamed as Tamil Nadu in 1969, and the capital city of Madras changed its name to Chennai in 1996.

Madras Day Origins

Madras Day was initiated by a group of enthusiastic individuals who wanted to celebrate the rich history of the city. The first celebration took place in 2004, and since then, it has grown into a big festival filled with events, exhibitions, talks, and performances. These activities highlight various aspects of the city's identity, from its architecture and cuisine to its arts and traditions.

Madras Day 2025 Significance

The day holds immense significance for the residents of the city as it allows them to connect with their history and learn about the city's evolution. It's a time to remember the great leaders who contributed to its development, as well as to acknowledge the cultural diversity that makes Chennai unique.

