Madras Day: City Turns 380 Years Old, Twitter Gets Nostalgic

Madras Day was founded on August 22, 1639. The iconic Ripon Building houses the Chennai Corporation.

On Madras Day today, Twitter cheered 380 years of Madras, now Chennai. Calling "Chennai a name and Madras an emotion", tweets ranged from their favourite places in Madras and the nostalgia the name brings to them. The city, initially called Chennapattinam and Madraspatanam, soon became Madras and then Chennai. It was founded on August 22, 1639. The idea to mark Madras Day celebrations was started by Chennai Heritage Foundation in 2004. What started off as a citizen initiative has today grown into a week-long affair. The celebration consists of events such as heritage and food walks, public talks, exhibitions, poetry reading sessions, public performances, and special programs on local radio.

Here's How Twitter Remembered Madras Day:

"An epitome of art, culture, and beauty, from 1639 to now. Happy 380th birthday, Madras! You're always special!" wrote a user.

Chennaivaasi !! The way of approach that this society thought me mandatory! Soulful city! It's not just a place to live in, it's an emotion! Proud Madrasi..! I ❤️ Chennai! #MadrasDay#Chennai#chennaiday#Madras#madrasday2019 — Muthu Krishnan (@Muthu_FilmyON) August 22, 2019

"Happy happy birthday to the best city in the whole wide world," wrote another user.

"You fill up my heart with warmth and love. Proud to be Madrasi," a Twitter user shared.

#HappyBirthdayChennai you fill up my heart with warmth and love.

Proud to be Madrasi 💪

#madras380#madrasday2019pic.twitter.com/eWmgTt2d5U — Barath ennum naan (@barath_ana_nenu) August 22, 2019

Another user called Madras, "the city of heart."

"Happy Birthday Madras! :) The city that forever will remain "Home". Vandhaarai Vaazhavaikum Chennai! Best memories of life will always be those with you, the city of the heart," the user wrote.

#HappyBirthdayChennai you fill up my heart with warmth and love.

Proud to be Madrasi 💪

#madras380#madrasday2019pic.twitter.com/eWmgTt2d5U — Barath ennum naan (@barath_ana_nenu) August 22, 2019

Today, Chennai is famous for education, healthcare, Information Technology, history, tourism, auto industries, movies among other things. Despite the city's many shades, the nostalgia that Madras Day brings continues to bring the people together.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.