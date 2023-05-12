International Nurse Day 2023: Sudarsan Pattnaik's Creative Tribute To Florence Nightingale

Sudarsan Pattnaik created a beautiful sand art depicting the face of Florence Nightingale.

On International Nurse Day, the well-known sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a beautiful sand art depicting the face of social reformer and founder of modern nursing Florence Nightingale. As the day marks the birth anniversary of Florence also he also gave tribute to her and the nurses.

In honour of Florence Nightingale's birthday, the International Council of Nurses has designated May 12 as International Nurse Day. She is popularly known as 'The Lady With the Lamp'. In 1860, she established St. Thomas' Hospital and the Nightingale Training School for Nurses.

Sudarsan tweeted, "On #InternationalNursesDay, tribute to #FlorenceNightingale - the founder of modern nursing .let's salute our all nurses for their humongous efforts for the mankind. I am sharing one of my SandArt."

After his tweet, many social media users appreciated his creativity and wrote about nurses' contributions.

One of the tweets reads, "@sudarsansand Ji your sand art is a wonderful way to honor #FlorenceNightingale and all the nurses who work tirelessly for the well-being of others. Let us honor all nurses for their incredible dedication and tireless efforts on #InternationalNursesDay!"

Another social media user wrote, "Our Nurses Our Future is an apt theme for the IND, this year. Link to Florence Nightingale and her contributions, whose birthday is celebrated as IND."

The purpose of International Nurse Day is to commemorate nurses' contributions to society and to recognise their importance to the healthcare system as a whole.