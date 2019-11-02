India Post Announces Gramin Dak Sevak Vacancies For Maharashtra Circle

India Post has announced Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies for Maharashtra circle

India Post has opened the application window for recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak for the Maharashtra circle. There are total 3650 posts available. The posts available for recruitment include Branch Post Master, Assistant Branch Post Master, and Dak Sevak. Selection will be merit-based.

"Selection will be made as per the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications."

The online registration process will close on November 30, 2019.

Applicants should have passed Secondary School Examination or 10th with passing marks in Mathematics and English. The candidate should also have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard.

Applicants must be within 18-40 years of age. The upper age limit is relaxed by 3 years for those belonging to OBC category and 5 years for those belonging to SC and ST category.

The candidate applying for the post has to produce a basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute. Certificates from Central Government/ State Government/ University/ Boards etc., will also be accepted for this purpose.

This requirement of basic computer knowledge certificate will be relaxed in case of candidates who have studied computer as a subject in Class X or Class XII or have any higher educational qualification provided the candidate submits a certificate of Class X or Class XII or higher educational qualification in which they have studied computer as a subject.

