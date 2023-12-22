IIT Delhi Placement 2023-24: 1,000 Students Receive 1,050 Job Offers In Phase 1

IIT Delhi Placement 2023-24: The second phase of placements is scheduled for mid-January.

In the first phase of placements at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) for the academic year 2023-24, approximately 1,000 students received a total of 1,050 job offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs).

International opportunities saw over 50 offers, including PPOs, from 20 international organisations located in Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Air India, Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Goldman Sachs, Bajaj Auto, and Ola Electric are among the top recruiters during this phase, offering jobs to a significant number of students on campus.

Speaking about the current placement season, R Ayothiraman, professor in charge of the Office of Career Services, said, "Though it was anticipated to be a challenging year, we have performed well in Phase 1 of the placement session. We appreciate the recruiters believing in our students' talent and potential and providing offers at this scale. We congratulate the students for being strong and giving their best."

The majority of students were placed in the core (technical) sector, followed by the Information Technology (IT) sector, which is also significant for departments like Computer Science, Mathematics, and Computing. Additionally, students in the Management Studies department primarily secure roles in the 'Management' sector.

Dr Anishya O Madan, the Industrial Liaison Officer at the Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi, said that the core sector has recruited more students compared to previous years.

The commencement of the second phase of placements is scheduled for mid-January, with the placement season extending from December to May for the institute's full-time hiring of both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Currently, over 370 companies have registered, presenting more than 700 job profiles for the recruitment of IIT Delhi students. Ms Madan noted that processes for over 450 job profiles have already concluded.