IIT Bombay Invites Applications For Non-Teaching Posts

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has invited applications for recruitment to 41 non teaching posts.

Jobs | | Updated: June 15, 2018 18:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IIT Bombay Invites Applications For Non-Teaching Posts

IIT Bombay Recruitment 2018 For Non Teaching Post

New Delhi:  Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has invited applications for recruitment to 41 non teaching posts. The recruitment will be on contract for three years. Recruitment will be for Administrative Superintendent and Junior Administrative Assistant posts. 'All posts would be initially on a contract for 3 years. The performance of the selected/appointed staff member(s) shall be assessed before the expiry of their contract and only those found suitable will be offered a substantive post after completion of 3 years' service on contract. Appointment of staff members on contract who are not found suitable for substantive post shall be terminated on completion of the contract period,' reads the job notification.

IOCL Notifies Recruitment For 10+2 Pass Candidates
 
Interested candidates can submit the online application till June 27, 2018.

Airports Authority Of India Notifies Recruitment For Diploma Holders

Candidates with Bachelor's degree are eligible for the posts. For administrative superintendent post, applicants need to have 4 years of relevant experience; for applicants with Master's degree normal duration of Master's programme would be counted towards experience.

Comments
Job Opportunities At Department Of Atomic Energy, Hyderabad

Vacancy Details
  • Administrative Superintendent: 13 posts
  • Junior Administrative Assistant: 28 posts

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IIT Bombayrecruitment 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsHIVFIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................