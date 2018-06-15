IIT Bombay Invites Applications For Non-Teaching Posts

IIT Bombay Recruitment 2018 For Non Teaching Post

Administrative Superintendent: 13 posts

Junior Administrative Assistant: 28 posts

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has invited applications for recruitment to 41 non teaching posts. The recruitment will be on contract for three years. Recruitment will be for Administrative Superintendent and Junior Administrative Assistant posts. 'All posts would be initially on a contract for 3 years. The performance of the selected/appointed staff member(s) shall be assessed before the expiry of their contract and only those found suitable will be offered a substantive post after completion of 3 years' service on contract. Appointment of staff members on contract who are not found suitable for substantive post shall be terminated on completion of the contract period,' reads the job notification.Interested candidates can submit the online application till June 27, 2018.Candidates with Bachelor's degree are eligible for the posts. For administrative superintendent post, applicants need to have 4 years of relevant experience; for applicants with Master's degree normal duration of Master's programme would be counted towards experience.