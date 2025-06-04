IIT Bombay Revises Eligibility Criteria For MBA Admissions, Check Details

IIT Bombay's Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM) has made a big change for its MBA program starting with the 2025-27 batch. Now, students with a 3-year bachelor's degree in any subject (like arts, commerce, science, or more) can apply. Earlier, only students with a 4-year degree (mostly engineering) or a master's degree were eligible. This new rule is a step towards inclusivity, giving students from different backgrounds an equal chance to apply and succeed in the program.

New Eligibility Criteria for MBA 2025-27 (Indian Candidates):

To apply for the MBA programme, candidates need to meet the following requirements:

Bachelor's degree: A bachelor's degree with at least 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD candidates) or a minimum CPI of 6.5 (6 for SC/ST/PWD candidates) from a recognized Indian university or institution.



Recognised institutions: The degree should be from institutions incorporated by an act of parliament or state legislature, deemed universities under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, AICTE, AIU, or a reputed foreign university.



Final year students: Candidates in their final year of degree or awaiting results can also apply, but they must have secured an aggregate of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD candidates) or equivalent in their latest completed exam.

Valid CAT score: Candidates should have a valid CAT score.

Admission: Admission will be subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria.

Previous Year (2024) Criteria

Only four-year bachelor's degree or master's degree holders were eligible.

Same minimum marks and CPI requirements.

Admission Process

The admission process for the MBA programme at IIT Bombay is a two-phase process. The first phase involves shortlisting candidates for a Personal Interview (PI) based on their valid CAT scores, academic performance, and work experience. The final selection is made based on a composite score that includes the CAT score, academic background, work experience, and performance in the PI. This comprehensive approach ensures that candidates are evaluated on multiple parameters to assess their suitability for the programme.

For complete details, candidates can visit the official website: www.iitb.ac.in