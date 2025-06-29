Maharashtra MBA CAP 2025 Registration Begins, Check Important Dates And Application Process

Maharashtra MBA CAP 2025: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has started the Master of Business Administration (MBA) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) registration. Candidates who qualified the MBA/Master of Management Studies (MMS)-CET and other specified tests can apply for admission on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates who took the following tests and qualified in the same can also register for the MBA CAP:

Common Admission Test (CAT)

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)

AIMS Test for Management Admissions (AIMS)

Management Aptitude Test (MAT)

Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT)

Maharashtra MBA CAP 2025: How To Register For MBA CAP?

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on "Registered Candidate Login".

Enter your registered email id and password.

Click "Sign In".

Enter your details such as academic records and personal details.

Select the preferred colleges and you will be registered for admissions.

Candidates who took the MBA MMS-CET exam will not be required to pay any registration fees. But those applying with other entrance test scores will have to pay the fees as follows:

General category candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 1200 and reserved category candidates such as Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and other will have to pay a fee of Rs. 100 only.

Maharashtra MBA CAP 2025: Important Dates

Candidates can register and upload documents for admission on the website up to 5 PM on July 8, 2025.

The document verification process and confirmation of application form will begin from June 30 and continue till July 9, 2025 (5 PM).

The provisional merit list will be released on July 12, 2025.

Candidates will be able to apply for corrections regarding the provisional merit list from July 13 to July 15, 2025 (up to 7 PM).

The final merit list for the MBA CAP will be released on July 17, 2025.