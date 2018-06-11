Job Opportunities At Department Of Atomic Energy, Hyderbad

The last date to apply is June 29, 2018.

Jobs | | Updated: June 11, 2018 13:17 IST
DAE Recruitment 2018 For Various Posts; Check Eligibility

New Delhi: 
Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Nuclear Fuel Complex, Hyderabad has invited applications for recruitment to Nurse, Sub Officer, Lead Fireman, Driver cum Pump Operator cum Fireman, Stenographer grade 2, Stenographer grade 3, Upper Division Clerk, Driver and Security Guard posts. The last date to apply is June 29, 2018. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website nfc.gov.in. 'User Guide is available on the Website duly explaining the procedure to apply, payment of application fee, upload Photo & Signature and to take printout of application form submitted. The applicants have to read the User Guide for online submission of application and then proceed further,' clarifies the recruiting body about the application submission process.

Vacancy Details
  • Nurse 'A': 2 posts
  • Sub Officer 'B': 3 posts
  • Leading Fireman 'A': 1 post
  • Drive cum Pump Operator cum Fireman 'A': 11 posts
  • Stenographer Grade 2 (English): 2 posts
  • Stenographer Grade 3 (English): 1 post
  • Stenographer Grade 3 (Hindi): 1 post
  • Upper Division Clerk: 4 posts
  • Driver (Ordinary Grade): 10 posts
  • Security Guard: 1 post

