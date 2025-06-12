IIT Bombay Invites School Students For Asias Top Business Model Contest

The Entrepreneurship Cell of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is inviting students from Classes 6 to 12 to participate in Eureka! Junior 2025, Asia's largest business model competition. The last date to register for the competition is July 15.

This free-of-cost competition is exclusively organised every year to foster entrepreneurial thinking among school students. The flagship initiative aims to instill entrepreneurial skills by encouraging participants to identify real-world problems and develop innovative business solutions.

According to an official CBSE notification issued to all school principals and heads, the event will run from June to December 2025, with the offline grand finale scheduled at IIT Bombay in the second week of December.

Key Features of Eureka! Junior 2025:

Structured learning in foundational entrepreneurial concepts

Workshops and bootcamps on creative problem-solving and business plan development

Mentorship from experienced industry professionals

Offline finale at IIT Bombay

No participation fee

The competition includes online rounds, followed by an offline finale. Interested students can register individually at ecell.in/eurekajunior/. Upon registration, participants will receive login credentials via email to access the mandatory quiz round. Students forming teams must ensure that each member registers separately. Teachers interested in mentoring teams can also register on the same portal.

For more information, students are advised to refer to the official brochure and poster available on the website.

CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta has urged all school authorities to actively promote this initiative and encourage maximum participation. For further queries, schools may contact the Events & PR Head of E-Cell, IIT Bombay at junior@ecell.in.