IIT Bombay Launches Online PG Diploma In Computer Science And Engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has introduced an e-Postgraduate Diploma (ePGD) in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) to boost the technical expertise of professionals and graduates. Registration for admission to the programme, scheduled to commence in June 2025, is currently underway.

This ePGD consists of six courses covering areas such as Advanced Programming, Computing Systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML).

IIT Bombay ePGD In CSE: Eligibility, Application Process & Key Details

The ePGD program will conclude with an on-campus graduation ceremony, where successful candidates will be awarded alumni status.

Who Can Apply For IIT Bombay's PG Diploma In CSE?



The ePGD in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) is designed for:

Fresh graduates

Software developers

IT professionals

Data scientists

Machine learning experts

Engineers and experienced professionals looking to formalise their expertise with a postgraduate diploma

To be eligible, candidates must have a BE, BTech, or BS (4-year degree) in Computer Science or a related field. Individuals from other engineering backgrounds with equivalent qualifications may also be considered, provided they meet additional eligibility criteria.

IIT Bombay e-PG Diploma In CSE: Steps To Apply

Visit IIT Bombay's official CSE department website.

Go to the 'Academics' section and select 'Programmes'.

Click on the 'ePGD' tab to access the program page.

Read the program details and select 'Apply Now'.

Complete the application form as per the instructions and submit it.

IIT Bombay has previously introduced three ePGD programmes, all of which have been well-received by learners nationwide. The newly launched ePGD in CSE aims to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements, equipping professionals with relevant skills for the evolving tech landscape.