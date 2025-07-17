IIT Bombay Launches Two Flagship Professional Certificate Programmes, Check Details

To address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the technology sector, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has launched two flagship Professional Certificate programmes-one in Software Development and another in Cybersecurity. These industry-aligned, hands-on programmes are being offered by the Trust Lab at IIT Bombay and are open to working professionals, faculty members, and students across India.

Professional Certificate in Software Development

Despite the booming demand for software developers, the industry continues to face a talent shortage. To help bridge this gap, the Trust Lab has introduced a flexible and application-focused certification in Software Development. The programme moves beyond theory and places emphasis on real-world skills through weekly lab-based exercises.

Participants will begin with the fundamentals-UNIX, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript-and advance to full-stack development using PHP, MERN (MongoDB, Express.js, React, Node.js), and Django with React. The curriculum also includes modules on testing practices and CI/CD pipelines for cloud deployment. Future course expansions will cover cloud computing, system programming, and software engineering.

Courses are offered individually, and learners must complete at least three within two years to earn the Professional Certificate. Each course has its own eligibility and evaluation criteria. There is no centralised admission; selection is based on academic transcripts, a statement of purpose, and recommendations.

Professional Certificate In Cybersecurity

As India's cybersecurity market-expected to reach USD 7.23 billion by 2029, this programme aims to bridge the significant skills gap in this field. The curriculum includes foundational concepts with practical skills in identifying threats, implementing defences, and responding to security incidents.

Key courses include:

Real World Cryptography (starting September 1, 2025): Covers encryption, digital signatures, secure key exchange, and more.

Network Security (starting January 2, 2026): Focuses on key internet protocol layer attacks and modern network protection strategies.

Each course is 12-14 weeks long, delivered online, and includes pre-recorded lectures, TA-assisted labs, and live tutorials on weekends.

Participants can also attend physical classes and engage in activities on a campus.

Eligibility and Fees

Industry professionals with a degree in engineering or computer science (3 or 4 years)

Undergraduate (3rd/4th year) and postgraduate students

Fee structure varies by course and participant category. For example, the fee for core software development courses is between Rs 19,000 and Rs 36,000, while for cybersecurity modules it ranges from Rs 36,000 to Rs 72,000. Learners pay per course and receive a certificate after each; the professional certificate is awarded upon completion of the required three courses within two years.

Registration Deadline

Registrations for both programmes close on August 25, 2025.

For more details and to apply, interested candidates can visit the official IIT Bombay Trust Lab website.