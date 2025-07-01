Fake Student Stays At IIT Bombay For 14 Days, Creates 21 Email IDs

A 22-year-old man was arrested last week for posing as a student and illegally residing at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-Bombay) campus for 14 days. Despite a lack of formal education, Bilal Ahmad Teli managed to enter the campus of the usually known as a high-security campus.

The incident came to light on June 26 when an employee of IIT-Bombay found Bilal sleeping on a sofa. The employee asked him who he was, but Bilal ran away without answering the question. Following this, officials, through CCTV, found that Bilal is not a student of the university but has been roaming around on the campus for the past few days. Officials filed a complaint, and the police arrested Bilal. He was sent to 14 days of judicial custody till July 7.

According to officials, the 'fake student' used to sleep on the sofa in hostel rooms, attend lectures at the college, and visit places where free coffee was available. He used to introduce himself as a PhD student and used fake admission documents. Mumbai Crime Branch sources said he had also attended a seminar on Artificial Intelligence (AI) during his illegal stay at the campus in Powai.

During interrogation, Bilal confessed that he had stayed for a month at the campus last year, too, but no one noticed him.

The Crime Branch officials seized Bilal's phone for investigation, but they found that he had deleted a lot of data. Officials are trying to retrieve it with the help of a cyber lab. Bilal has also made videos of the campus, but he did not send them to anyone.

Officials also found that Bilal had created 21 email IDs. When questioned, he said he had made them for the several blogs he was running. According to him, he wanted to become a social media influencer to earn more money.

Bilal's qualifications, travel history

Bilal is currently employed with a private company in Gujarat's Surat, where his monthly income is Rs 1.25 lakh, officials said.

The intruder, who has a keen interest in IT, previously completed a six-month course in software development after completing his 12th standard. He has also done a one-year diploma in web design. Bilal's father reportedly has a garment business.

In 2024, Bilal travelled to Bahrain. Before that, he also had a travel history to Dubai.

The intelligence bureau and anti-terror agencies are also questioning Bilal. They are probing an anti-national element angle as well in the case, officials said.