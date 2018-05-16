IGNOU Campus Placement Drive In Delhi On May 18; Check Details Here

Students pursuing graduation and select post graduate programmes courses in IGNOU are eligible to participate in the drive.
IGNOU also informed in the statement that the students are required to carry photocopies of their resume (having IGNOU enrolment no), an ID proof, address proof and passport size photograph at the time of interview.
The students have to join immediately as these are urgent openings. The list of selected/shortlisted students will be declared at the end of the day, the statement said.
CommentsThe CPC, IGNOU in association with Regional Centres of Delhi, NCR had organized another Campus Placement Drive on April 25, 2018. IGNOU had organized this placement drive with the TATA AIA Life Insurance Company Limited for the positions of Relationship Manager.
Click here for more Education News