IGNOU Campus Placement Drive In Delhi On May 18; Check Details Here The Campus Placement Cell of IGNOU in association with Regional Centres of Delhi NCR is organizing a Campus Placement Drive on May 18, 2018.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The drive will be held at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, New Delhi-110068. New Delhi: The Campus Placement Cell of IGNOU in association with Regional Centres of Delhi NCR is organizing a Campus Placement Drive on May 18, 2018 (Friday) at 10.00 am onward at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, New Delhi-110 068. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) said in a statement that the companies participating in this drive include; Aegis Services Pvt. Ltd., Aviva India, and Quikr.com, represented by the head hunting company "Get Hired Services India".



Students pursuing graduation and select post graduate programmes courses in IGNOU are eligible to participate in the drive.



IGNOU also informed in the statement that the students are required to carry photocopies of their resume (having IGNOU enrolment no), an ID proof, address proof and passport size photograph at the time of interview.



The students have to join immediately as these are urgent openings. The list of selected/shortlisted students will be declared at the end of the day, the statement said.



The CPC,



