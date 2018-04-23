IGNOU To Organize Campus Placement Drive On April 25

The Campus Placement Cell (CPC), IGNOU in association with Regional Centres of Delhi, NCR is organizing Campus Placement Drive on April 25, 2018.

Education | | Updated: April 23, 2018 19:34 IST
9 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IGNOU To Organize Campus Placement Drive On April 25

IGNOU To Organize Campus Placement Drive On April 25

New Delhi:  The Campus Placement Cell (CPC), IGNOU in association with Regional Centres of Delhi, NCR is organizing Campus Placement Drive on April 25, 2018. The drive will be done on Wednesday, at 10 AM at B. R. Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi-110068. 

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is organizing this placement drive with the TATA AIA Life Insurance Company Limited for the positions of Relationship Manager. 

Students who are pursuing their final Semester/Year B.A. B.Com, BCA, BTS and those pursuing M.Com, MCA, MEG, MPA and MTM in IGNOU are eligible to participate in the drive.  

"The students are required to carry photocopies of their resume (having IGNOU enrolment no), an ID proof, address proof and 2 passport size photographs, and mark sheets and certificates of X, XII & graduation at the time of interview," said a statement from IGNOU.

Comments
The list of selected/shortlisted students will be declared at the end of the day, added the statement.

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)IGNOU Campus Placement

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20

................................ Advertisement ................................