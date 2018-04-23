IGNOU To Organize Campus Placement Drive On April 25 The Campus Placement Cell (CPC), IGNOU in association with Regional Centres of Delhi, NCR is organizing Campus Placement Drive on April 25, 2018.

9 Shares EMAIL PRINT IGNOU To Organize Campus Placement Drive On April 25 New Delhi: The Campus Placement Cell (CPC), IGNOU in association with Regional Centres of Delhi, NCR is organizing Campus Placement Drive on April 25, 2018. The drive will be done on Wednesday, at 10 AM at B. R. Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi-110068.



is organizing this placement drive with the TATA AIA Life Insurance Company Limited for the positions of Relationship Manager.



Students who are pursuing their final Semester/Year B.A. B.Com, BCA, BTS and those pursuing M.Com, MCA, MEG, MPA and MTM in IGNOU are eligible to participate in the drive.



"The students are required to carry photocopies of their resume (having IGNOU enrolment no), an ID proof, address proof and 2 passport size photographs, and mark sheets and certificates of X, XII & graduation at the time of interview," said a statement from IGNOU.



The list of selected/shortlisted students will be declared at the end of the day, added the statement.



