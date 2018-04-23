IGNOU To Organize Campus Placement Drive On April 25

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is organizing this placement drive with the TATA AIA Life Insurance Company Limited for the positions of Relationship Manager.
Students who are pursuing their final Semester/Year B.A. B.Com, BCA, BTS and those pursuing M.Com, MCA, MEG, MPA and MTM in IGNOU are eligible to participate in the drive.
"The students are required to carry photocopies of their resume (having IGNOU enrolment no), an ID proof, address proof and 2 passport size photographs, and mark sheets and certificates of X, XII & graduation at the time of interview," said a statement from IGNOU.
