ICAR To Recruit For Social Media Content Developer And Handler Posts Directorate of Knowledge Management in Agriculture, ICAR has invited applications for recruitment to contractual posts of Social Media Content Developer and Social Media Handler.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT ICAR Recruitment 2018 For Social Media Content Developer And Handler Posts New Delhi: Directorate of Knowledge Management in Agriculture, ICAR has invited applications for recruitment to contractual posts of Social Media Content Developer and Social Media Handler. A total of 4 vacancies are open for recruitment on contractual basis for six months. ICAR will conduct interview for the posts on 15 February 2018. Candidates shall have to carry all the required documents in original for the interview. Details of the job recruitment are available on the official website of the ICAR at icar.org.in.



Candidates with Master's degree/ PG Diploma (2 years) in Mass Communication/Journalism or Master's degree in Agriculture or allied sciences are eligible for the post of Content Developer, provided they have at least 5 years substantive experience in content development in an organization of repute. Either the candidate must have contributed in content writing/development for social/digital media as evidenced by published work preferably in the field of agriculture or must be retired Agricultural Scientist/ Professional having high level publications as evidenced by published work like popular articles/ books, etc.



Graduates with two years' (or more) experience in related discipline are eligible for Social Media handler post. MCA candidates are eligible for the vacancy in IT department.



'Interested candidates are requested to report by 10:00 AM at the Committee Room No. 704, Directorate of Knowledge Management in Agriculture, Krishi Anusandhan Bhavan-I, Pusa, New Delhi on the specified date.'



Meanwhile, ASRB will conduct the examination for recruiting candidates to the post in 62 research institutions of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Candidates, all set to appear for the computer based online test can download the exam call letter or the admission certificates for the exam from the official website of ASRB 30 January 2018 onwards.



ICAR will conduct 23rd All India Entrance Examinations for Agriculture (AIEEA) 2018 to select candidates for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in Agriculture and Allied Sciences on 12-13 May 2018.





