ICAR To Recruit For Social Media Content Developer And Handler Posts

Candidates with Master's degree/ PG Diploma (2 years) in Mass Communication/Journalism or Master's degree in Agriculture or allied sciences are eligible for the post of Content Developer, provided they have at least 5 years substantive experience in content development in an organization of repute. Either the candidate must have contributed in content writing/development for social/digital media as evidenced by published work preferably in the field of agriculture or must be retired Agricultural Scientist/ Professional having high level publications as evidenced by published work like popular articles/ books, etc.
Graduates with two years' (or more) experience in related discipline are eligible for Social Media handler post. MCA candidates are eligible for the vacancy in IT department.
'Interested candidates are requested to report by 10:00 AM at the Committee Room No. 704, Directorate of Knowledge Management in Agriculture, Krishi Anusandhan Bhavan-I, Pusa, New Delhi on the specified date.'
