ICAR Announces New Schedule For Lower Division Clerk Recruitment Exam 2016

New Delhi: Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has notified the exam date for Lower Division Clerk recruitment exam, registration for which was done in 2016. ASRB will conduct the examination for recruiting candidates to the post in 62 research institutions of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Candidates, all set to appear for the computer based online test can download the exam call letter or the admission certificates for the exam from the official website of ASRB 30 January 2018 onwards.



ICAR LDC exam 2016, as it is commonly referred to as, has been rescheduled many times. The exam was, first, supposed, to be held on 11 December 2016 in conventional mode using OMR sheets. However the Board decided to conduct computer based test and the scheduled exam was cancelled.



Subsequently, despite scheduling two new dates 10 September 2017 and 28 October 2017 the exam was cancelled.



Till last time, candidates were asked to submit their particulars in the online format (for those who haven't done so). Online registration portal, for this purpose, was open till 15 November 2017.



As of now, the Board has issued a fresh date for the examination.



