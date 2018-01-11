ICAR To Conduct Entrance Exam For Agriculture Courses In May 2018 ICAR has released the official notification for AIEEA 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT ICAR AIEEA 2018 In May; Official Notification Out New Delhi: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released official notification for All India Entrance Examinations for Agriculture (AIEEA) 2018. ICAR will select candidates for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in Agriculture and Allied Sciences through this exam. This is the 23rd exam being conducted by the Council. This year the exam will be held on 12-13 May 2018. Candidates who qualify the AIEEA 2018 will be eligible for counselling. Details of the examination are available online at the official website icar.org.in.



ICAR conducts this year every year to fill up 15% UG seats, 25% PG seats and seats in doctoral degree programmes in accredited Agricultural Universities except the ICAR deemed to be Universities. Through the entrance exam 475 PG scholarships and 202 JRF/ SRF (PGS) scholarships are awarded to candidates.



Agriculture students should also note that Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) will release the official notification for its National Eligibility Test (NET) on 25 January 2018. The board has made an announcement that the NET will be held in in the last week of March/ first week of April 2018. The exam will be held at 23 centres nationwide. It will be an online exam: preliminary and main. Details of the examination along with preliminary and main exam syllabus will be declared on 25 January 2018. Candidates can check the details at asrb.org.in.



