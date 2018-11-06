IBPS SO 2019 Online Registration For 1,599 Vacancies Begins @ Ibps.in, Apply Now

Online registration for IBPS SO 2019 has begun. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the online application form available at ibps.in, the last date for submission of which is November 26, 2018. Candidates will be allowed to take a printout of the application form till December 11, 2018. The registration is the first phase of IBPS SO 2018 selection which is being held for selecting candidates for 1,599 vacancies in Specialist Officers' cadre posts. The IBPS PO online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for selection of personnel in Specialist Officers' cadre posts in the participating organisations is tentatively scheduled in December 2018/ January 2019.
IBPS SO Recruitment 2019: Know How to Apply
Follow the steps given here to apply for the IBPS SO recruitment:
Step I: Go to IBPS official website: www.ibps.in
Step II: Click on the CWE Specialist Officer tab.
Step III: In the new window, click on the apply link.
Step IV: You will be redirected to the application portal where you will have to first register by providing your email id and phone number.
Step V: A provisional registration number and password will be sent to the registered email id and phone number. Use this to login to the application portal.
Step VI: Complete the application form and make application fee payment.
Step VII: After application completion, print a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.
IBPS SO 2019 Recruitment: Vacancy Details
Total Number of Posts: 1599
Marketing Officer: 302 posts
HR/ Personnel Officer: 81 posts
Law Officer: 75 posts
Rajbhasha Adhikari: 69 posts
Agricultural Field Officer: 853 posts
IT Officer: 219 posts
IBPS SO 2019: Important Dates
Online registration begins: November 6, 2018
Online registration ends: November 26, 2018
Payment of application fees: November 6 to November 26, 2018
Online Preliminary Exam: December 29, 30
Admit Card for Prelims: In December 2018
Online Main Exam: January 27, 2019
Admit card for main exam: January 2019
Interview: February 2019
Provisional Allotment: April 2019
The examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, preliminary and main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination and shortlisted candidates in the main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank.
