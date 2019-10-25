IBPS Releases RRB Officer Scale I, II, III Result

IBPS RRB 2019: Officer scale I main exam result, Officer scale Ii & III exam result released

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the main exam result for Officer Scale I posts for Regional Rural Banks. IBPS has also released RRB Officer Scale II and III online single examination. The results will be available on the IBPS website till November 1, 2019.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale also known as IBPS RRB PO exam (main exam for Officer Scale I and online single exam for Officer Scale II and III) was conducted on October 13, 2019.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their qualification status after logging into their candidate's profile. For login, candidates would need their roll number or registration number and password or date of birth.

Candidates who qualify in the IBPS RRB PO main/single exam will be called for an interview.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Main Exam Result

IBPS RRB Officer Scale II Result

IBPS RRB Officer Scale III Result

The marks scored by candidate in the main/single examination will not be released before the interview process is over.

The official notification reads, "Depending on the number of vacancies available, adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies in each state shall be called for interview, subject to availability. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the Online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview."

