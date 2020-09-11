IBPS RRB Exam Begins Tomorrow, Know Exam Day Rules

IBPS RRB exam begins tomorrow.

IBPS RRB exam for selection to Officers and Office Assistants in Regional Rural Banks (RRB) begins tomorrow. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct this exam till September 26 in phases. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download the admit cards which have been released separately for the Office Assistant post and Officer post.

IBPS RRB Admit Card

Among the candidates who take exam in September, those who qualify will appear for the main exam in October.

Selection to Officer scale 1 will be held alongside Office Assistant post

For selection to Officers scale 2 and 3, there will be a single exam on October 18.

IBPS has also released the mock tests for the exams. Candidates can practice for the exam by appearing in these tests which are available on the official website.

On the exam day, IBPS has set different reporting times for candidates in order to avoid overcrowding at centres.

This time IBPS will not display the seating arrangement outside the exam hall to ensure that social distancing is maintained among candidates. Seating place will be intimated to candidates at the exam centre.

Meanwhile, IBPS will conduct the preliminary exam for selection to clerk on December 5, 12 and 13. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam which is scheduled on January 24.

Click here for more Jobs News