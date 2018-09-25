IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelim Exam 2018 Score Card To Be Released Today @Ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelim Exam 2018 Score Card To Be Released Today @Ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) will release the scores of candidates who had appeared in the IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam conducted for the recruitment of Office Assistant (Multipurpose). The result for IBPS RRB Prelims Exam for Office Assistant was released on September 14, 2018. However, only the qualifying status for the main exam was released at the time of result declaration and score card will be released today.

The score card will be displayed today in late evening.

Candidates would need their registration number and password to login and access marks scored in the prelims exam. The preliminary exam was conducted in August this year.

Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam will have to appear for the IBPS RRB Main exam. iBPS has already released the RRB Main Exam Call letter .

IBPS RRB Main Exam Pattern for Office Assistant

The Main exam will be conducted on October 7, 2018. The IBPS RRB main exam for Office Assistant post will be of 2 hours duration. The question paper for IBPS RRB Main exam for Office Assistant will have five sections - Reasoning, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge, Language (English or Hindi), and Numerical Ability. Each section will have 40 questions, thus the total number of questions will be 200.

Total marks allotted to Reasoning section is 50, to General Awareness section is 40, to Computer Knowledge section is 20, to Language section is 40, and to Numerical Ability section is 20. Thus, the total marks for Main examination is 200.

