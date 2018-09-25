IBPS RRB Office Assistant Score Card Released @ Ibps.in, Here's How To Download

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Score Card Released, Here's How To Download

IBPS or Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, has released the marks or score of the IBPS RRB Office Assistant preliminary examination. The institute, the official recruitment agency affiliated with various banks in India, had earlier published the results of the IBPS RRB Office Assistant and IBPS Officer Scale I prelims exam. The marks of the examinations are now made available on the official website, ibps.in. The results of both Office Assistant and Officers Scale I prelims exams are also available on the official website.

IBPS conducts preliminary exam only for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant posts. The IBPS Office Assistants or Clerks prelims exam marks will be available on the official website till October 7 and candidates would need their registration number to check their result.

IBPS had conducted the RRB Prelims exam for Officer Scale I post in August.

IBPS RRB Office Assistants Prelims Score: How to check?

Follow the steps given her to check your IBPS RRB Office Assistants Prelims score:

Step One : Go to the official website of IBPS, www.ibps.in

Step Two : Click on the score link provided on the home page.

Step Three : On next page, click on the link provided there

Step Four : Enter your registration number and other required details on next page and submit

Step Five : View your IBPS officers scale I score from the next page.

Candidates who qualify the IBPS RRB Preliminary exam will have to appear for the IBPS RRB Main examination.

The admit card for the IBPS RRB main examination will be released in September and the main examination will be conducted on September 30 (for Officer Scale I) and on October 7, 2018 (for Office Assistant).

