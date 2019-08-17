IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Exam Begins; Experts Call It 'Easy To Moderate'

IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims exam begins today

IBPS RRB 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has begun the RRB Office Assistants Preliminary exam today. The exam is being conducted in four-time slots - two morning slots and two evening slots. The two morning slots have been completed already. The initial review of the IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims exam is that it is easy to moderate. Candidates must keep in mind that the section-wise and overall cut offs will not be uniform for all states.

The examination consisted of 80 questions that had to be answered in 45 minutes. The question paper had two sections - Reasoning Ability, and Numerical Ability. The question paper was available in both English and Hindi. Each question had 5 options and 1 mark was awarded for every correct answer while 0.25 marks was deducted for every incorrect answer.

According to Mr. Upendra Kumar Sharma, expert from Career Launcher, an attempt of 68-75 questions in total could be called a good attempt. Any candidate who has attempted 68-75 questions with accuracy can expect to be selected for the online Main examination.

In both the morning slots, there were four sets of Analytical Reasoning. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy. The questions on seating arrangement and data arrangement in both the slots were easy to moderate.

In case of the Numerical Ability section, there were two sets of Data Interpretation (Table based and Bar Graph based). The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate. The Data Interpretation questions in the first slot were easy and in the second slot were easy to moderate. Questions based on Simplification, and Quadratic Equations were easy in both the slots. Number Series questions were Easy to Moderate in both the slots.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.