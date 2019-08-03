IBPS Begins Exam For Officer Selection In Regional Rural Banks (RRB)

IBPS RRB Exam On August 3, 4, 11, 17, 18 and 25

With a bank officer post up for grab, lakhs of candidates will take the IBPS exam which begins today for selection of personnel in regional rural banks or the RRBs. The IBPS RRB recruitment as it is commonly referred to as is one of the biggest bank exams in the country earmarked for graduates, MBA holders and CAs. IBPS, the autonomous body for recruitment and selection of bank officers, clerks and specialist officers, will select candidates for RRB officer post through written exam and interview.

Through the IBPS RRB recruitment vacancies will be filled up for Officer scale 1, 2 and 3 and office assistant (multipurpose) posts.

The preliminary exam for Officer Scale 1, which has begun today, will also be held on August 4 and August 11. Likewise the preliminary exam for office assistant post will be held on August 17, 18 and 25.

For selection to Officer scale 2 and 3, IBPS will conduct single exam in September.

Last year the IBPS RRB exams had begun on August 11. The paper was an easy one as per the reviews given by the candidates and experts.

Interviews for officer post (all scale) will be held in November.

The provisional allotment will be completed in January 2020.

