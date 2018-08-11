IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims Exam: First, Second Slot Over; Check Expert Analysis

IBPS has begun the Prelims exam for RRB Officer Scale I today. The first and the second slot for the computer-based test is already over. The exam is being conducted in four slots, two in the morning and two in the evening. The exam will be conducted today, tomorrow (August 12) and on August 18. The test was of 45 minutes duration and covered two sections - Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.
As per the analysis given by Mr. Mayank Garg, Mentor, Career Launcher, the detailed break-up of IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims Exam 2018 is as follows:
Section
Total Questions
Level of difficulty
Good Attempts
Approximate time taken
Reasoning
40
Easy-Moderate
26-30
20
Quantitative Aptitude
40
Easy-Moderate
20-24
25
Total
80
Easy-Moderate
55-60
45
IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims, August 11, 2018, Slot 1 Analysis
Note: Section wise and overall cut-offs are not uniform for all states.
Reasoning:
Topic
Number of Questions
Level of Difficulty
AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – 2 Parallel rows -14 persons – Facing North/South)
5
Moderate-Difficult
AR (Circular Seating Arrangement – 5 persons were facing the centre & 3 were facing outside the center)
5
Moderate-Difficult
AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – 24 persons were in a single row)
5
Moderate
AR (Data Arrangement – day/movie based)
5
Moderate
AR (Data Arrangement – Box based)
4
Moderate
AR (Arrange in order – Height arrangement)
3
Easy - Moderate
Blood Relation
3
Moderate
Directions
3
Easy-Moderate
Number based
1
Easy
Alphabet based
1
Easy
Syllogism
5
Easy-Moderate
The reasoning section was dominated by questions based on analytical reasoning. There were 6 sets of Analytical Reasoning (Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement).The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.
Quantitative Aptitude:
Topic
Number of Questions
Level of Difficulty
Data Interpretation (Bar Graph – based on No. of tigers in different years and parks.)
5
Moderate
Data Interpretation (Line Graph – based on 2 stores p and q)
5
Moderate
Data Interpretation (Caselet based – based on 2 schools/percentage of males and females)
5
Moderate
Number Series (Odd one out series)
5
Easy- Moderate
Comparison of Variables - Quadratic Equations
5
Moderate
Miscellaneous (Quant based word problems - Profit, Loss & Discount, Mixture/Alligation, Time, Speed and Distance, Probability, Time & Work, Mensuration, Partnership, Ages etc.)
15
Moderate
There were three sets of data interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate and questions were calculative.
IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims, August 11, 2018, Slot 2 Analysis
Reasoning:
Topic
Number of Questions
Level of Difficulty
AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – 2 Parallel rows -12 persons – Facing North/South)
5
Moderate-Difficult
AR (Circular Seating Arrangement – 10 persons were facing the centre)
5
Moderate-Difficult
AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – No. of persons was to be calculated)
5
Moderate
AR (Data Arrangement – Floor/Box based)
4
Moderate
AR (Data Arrangement – 7 days/7 sports based)
3
Moderate
Coding - Decoding
5
Easy - Moderate
Mathematical Inequalities
5
Moderate
Directions
3
Easy-Moderate
Alphabet based
1
Easy
Syllogism
4
Easy-Moderate
The reasoning section was dominated by questions based on analytical reasoning. There were 5 sets of Analytical Reasoning (Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement).The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.
Quantitative Aptitude:
Topic
Number of Questions
Level of Difficulty
Data Interpretation (Table based)
5
Moderate
Data Interpretation (Table based)
5
Moderate
Data Interpretation (Caselet based)
5
Moderate
Comparison of 2 Quantities: Quantity I and Quantity II
5
Moderate
Number Series (Series Completion)
5
Easy- Moderate
Comparison of Variables - Quadratic Equations
5
Moderate
Miscellaneous (Quant based word problems - Profit, Loss & Discount, Mixture/Alligation, Time, Speed and Distance, Probability, Time & Work, Mensuration, Partnership, Ages etc.)
10
Moderate
There were three sets of data interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate and questions were calculative,
