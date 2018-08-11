IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims Exam: First, Second Slot Over; Check Expert Analysis

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims Exam Analysis

IBPS has begun the Prelims exam for RRB Officer Scale I today. The first and the second slot for the computer-based test is already over. The exam is being conducted in four slots, two in the morning and two in the evening. The exam will be conducted today, tomorrow (August 12) and on August 18. The test was of 45 minutes duration and covered two sections - Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.

As per the analysis given by Mr. Mayank Garg, Mentor, Career Launcher, the detailed break-up of IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims Exam 2018 is as follows:

Section Total Questions Level of difficulty Good Attempts Approximate time taken Reasoning 40 Easy-Moderate 26-30 20 Quantitative Aptitude 40 Easy-Moderate 20-24 25 Total 80 Easy-Moderate 55-60 45

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims, August 11, 2018, Slot 1 Analysis

Note: Section wise and overall cut-offs are not uniform for all states.

Reasoning:

Topic Number of Questions Level of Difficulty AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – 2 Parallel rows -14 persons – Facing North/South) 5 Moderate-Difficult AR (Circular Seating Arrangement – 5 persons were facing the centre & 3 were facing outside the center) 5 Moderate-Difficult AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – 24 persons were in a single row) 5 Moderate AR (Data Arrangement – day/movie based) 5 Moderate AR (Data Arrangement – Box based) 4 Moderate AR (Arrange in order – Height arrangement) 3 Easy - Moderate Blood Relation 3 Moderate Directions 3 Easy-Moderate Number based 1 Easy Alphabet based 1 Easy Syllogism 5 Easy-Moderate

The reasoning section was dominated by questions based on analytical reasoning. There were 6 sets of Analytical Reasoning (Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement).The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

Quantitative Aptitude:

Topic Number of Questions Level of Difficulty Data Interpretation (Bar Graph – based on No. of tigers in different years and parks.) 5 Moderate Data Interpretation (Line Graph – based on 2 stores p and q) 5 Moderate Data Interpretation (Caselet based – based on 2 schools/percentage of males and females) 5 Moderate Number Series (Odd one out series) 5 Easy- Moderate Comparison of Variables - Quadratic Equations 5 Moderate Miscellaneous (Quant based word problems - Profit, Loss & Discount, Mixture/Alligation, Time, Speed and Distance, Probability, Time & Work, Mensuration, Partnership, Ages etc.) 15 Moderate

There were three sets of data interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate and questions were calculative.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims, August 11, 2018, Slot 2 Analysis

Advertisement

Reasoning:

Topic Number of Questions Level of Difficulty AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – 2 Parallel rows -12 persons – Facing North/South) 5 Moderate-Difficult AR (Circular Seating Arrangement – 10 persons were facing the centre) 5 Moderate-Difficult AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – No. of persons was to be calculated) 5 Moderate AR (Data Arrangement – Floor/Box based) 4 Moderate AR (Data Arrangement – 7 days/7 sports based) 3 Moderate Coding - Decoding 5 Easy - Moderate Mathematical Inequalities 5 Moderate Directions 3 Easy-Moderate Alphabet based 1 Easy Syllogism 4 Easy-Moderate

The reasoning section was dominated by questions based on analytical reasoning. There were 5 sets of Analytical Reasoning (Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement).The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

Quantitative Aptitude:

Topic Number of Questions Level of Difficulty Data Interpretation (Table based) 5 Moderate Data Interpretation (Table based) 5 Moderate Data Interpretation (Caselet based) 5 Moderate Comparison of 2 Quantities: Quantity I and Quantity II 5 Moderate Number Series (Series Completion) 5 Easy- Moderate Comparison of Variables - Quadratic Equations 5 Moderate Miscellaneous (Quant based word problems - Profit, Loss & Discount, Mixture/Alligation, Time, Speed and Distance, Probability, Time & Work, Mensuration, Partnership, Ages etc.) 10 Moderate

There were three sets of data interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate and questions were calculative,

Click here for more Jobs News