IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims Exam: First, Second Slot Over; Check Expert Analysis

IBPS has begun the Prelims exam for RRB Officer Scale I today. The first and the second slot for the computer-based test is already over.

Jobs | | Updated: August 11, 2018 15:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims Exam: First, Second Slot Over; Check Expert Analysis

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims Exam Analysis

New Delhi: 

IBPS has begun the Prelims exam for RRB Officer Scale I today. The first and the second slot for the computer-based test is already over. The exam is being conducted in four slots, two in the morning and two in the evening. The exam will be conducted today, tomorrow (August 12) and on August 18. The test was of 45 minutes duration and covered two sections - Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. 

As per the analysis given by Mr. Mayank Garg, Mentor, Career Launcher, the detailed break-up of IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims Exam 2018 is as follows:

Section

Total Questions

Level of difficulty

Good Attempts

Approximate time taken

Reasoning

40

Easy-Moderate

26-30

20

Quantitative Aptitude

40

Easy-Moderate

 

20-24

25

Total

80

Easy-Moderate

55-60

45

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims, August 11, 2018, Slot 1 Analysis

Note: Section wise and overall cut-offs are not uniform for all states.

Reasoning:

Topic

Number of Questions

Level  of Difficulty

AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – 2 Parallel rows -14 persons – Facing North/South)

5

Moderate-Difficult

AR (Circular Seating Arrangement – 5 persons were facing the centre & 3 were facing outside the center)

5

Moderate-Difficult

AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – 24 persons were in a single row)

5

Moderate

AR (Data Arrangement – day/movie based)

5

Moderate

AR (Data Arrangement – Box based)

4

Moderate

AR (Arrange in order – Height arrangement)

3

Easy - Moderate

Blood Relation

3

Moderate

Directions

3

Easy-Moderate

Number based

1

Easy

Alphabet based

1

Easy

Syllogism

5

Easy-Moderate

 

The reasoning section was dominated by questions based on analytical reasoning. There were 6 sets of Analytical Reasoning (Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement).The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

Quantitative Aptitude:

Topic

Number of Questions

Level  of Difficulty

Data Interpretation (Bar Graph – based on No. of tigers in different years and parks.)

5

Moderate

Data Interpretation (Line Graph – based on 2 stores p and q)

5

Moderate

Data Interpretation (Caselet based – based on 2 schools/percentage of males and females)

5

Moderate

Number Series (Odd one out series)

5

Easy- Moderate

Comparison of Variables - Quadratic Equations

5

Moderate

Miscellaneous (Quant based word problems - Profit, Loss & Discount, Mixture/Alligation, Time, Speed and Distance, Probability, Time & Work, Mensuration, Partnership, Ages etc.)

15

Moderate

There were three sets of data interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate and questions were calculative.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims, August 11, 2018, Slot 2 Analysis

Reasoning:

Topic

Number of Questions

Level  of Difficulty

AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – 2 Parallel rows -12 persons – Facing North/South)

5

Moderate-Difficult

AR (Circular Seating Arrangement – 10 persons were facing the centre)

5

Moderate-Difficult

AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – No. of persons was to be calculated)

5

Moderate

AR (Data Arrangement – Floor/Box based)

4

Moderate

AR (Data Arrangement – 7 days/7 sports based)

3

Moderate

Coding - Decoding

5

Easy - Moderate

Mathematical Inequalities

5

Moderate

Directions

3

Easy-Moderate

Alphabet based

1

Easy

Syllogism

4

Easy-Moderate

 

The reasoning section was dominated by questions based on analytical reasoning. There were 5 sets of Analytical Reasoning (Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement).The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

Quantitative Aptitude:

Topic

Number of Questions

Level  of Difficulty

Data Interpretation (Table based)

5

Moderate

Data Interpretation (Table based)

5

Moderate

Data Interpretation (Caselet based)

5

Moderate

Comparison of 2 Quantities: Quantity I and Quantity II

5

Moderate

Number Series (Series Completion)

5

Easy- Moderate

Comparison of Variables - Quadratic Equations

5

Moderate

Miscellaneous (Quant based word problems - Profit, Loss & Discount, Mixture/Alligation, Time, Speed and Distance, Probability, Time & Work, Mensuration, Partnership, Ages etc.)

10

Moderate

There were three sets of data interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate and questions were calculative,

Click here for more Jobs News

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IBPS

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsPrice ComparisonTrain StatusPNR StatusMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersPartial Solar Eclipse 2018Jet AirwaysVishwaroopam 2India vs England

................................ Advertisement ................................