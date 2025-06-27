Train Incident "Unfortunate", BJP MLA On Vande Bharat Incident

BJP's Babina MLA Rajeev Singh on Thursday clarified his stand on the May 19 incident aboard the Vande Bharat Express, stating that a "misunderstanding" with fellow passengers escalated unnecessarily and that the altercation by his supporters in Jhansi was "unfortunate and unintended".

Addressing a press conference, the MLA said he was travelling with his wife and children from Delhi to Jhansi when he "politely requested" a passenger to swap seats so the family could sit together.

According to the MLA, the passenger and his companion responded rudely and threatened him. He claimed video evidence now supports his version of events.

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP, on June 22, issued a show-cause notice to the party MLA in connection with the episode. The BJP had sought a reply from the legislator within seven days.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the altercation occurred on June 19 on the Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express, allegedly over changing seats and objectionable sitting posture inside the train.

The situation escalated at Jhansi station, where a passenger was allegedly assaulted by some individuals linked to the ruling party MLA.

On Thursday, Mr Singh reiterated that he had filed a non-cognisable report (NCR) with the GRP that same evening after the encounter.

He added that during the train journey, he had also sought assistance via the Rail Madad helpline, citing safety concerns.

Later, when the train reached Jhansi, some of his local supporters, informed by his security personnel, allegedly assaulted one of the passengers. The MLA said this was done "in over-enthusiasm" and without his approval.

He stated that he later apologised to the passengers, who accepted his regret and acknowledged the misunderstanding.

The incident has drawn political reactions, with some opposition leaders and a former IPS officer demanding action. However, the passenger involved has not filed a formal complaint, and the matter is currently under police investigation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)