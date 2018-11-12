IBPS PO Prelims 2018 Score Card To Be Released Today At Ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personeel selection (IBPS) will release individual score card for IBPS PO 2018 Prelims exam today. The IBPS PO Prelims result was announced on October 31, 2018. The qualifying status of candidates who appeared in the prelims exam was available to check till November 7, 2018.

The score card will be released late evening and will be accessible through the official website only.

IBPS PO Prelims 2018 Score Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official IBPS website: www.ibps.in.

Step two:Click on the link for IBPS PO Prelims Score on the home page.

Step three: Enter your registration number and password.

Step four: Click on submit and download your score card.

Candidates who have qualified in the IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2018, will now have to appear in the IBPS PO Main Exam 2018. The Main examination will also be Computer Based Test (CBT). The admit card for IBPS PO Main exam will be released shortly.

IBPS PO Main examination will have two components - 155 objective questions, and two long answer type questions. The Main exam will be conducted on November 18 and the admit card for the same will be released shortly.

Meanwhile, IBPS has begun the application process for recruitment of Specialist Officer (SO). Last date to apply for IBPS SO is November 26, 2018.

